IPL 2026: Shubman Gill falters in final against RCB

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill faltered in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill and Sai Sudharsan started positively after RCB elected to field. However, Josh Hazlewood dismissed the GT skipper, giving RCB their first breakthrough. Nevertheless, Gill concluded his IPL 2026 campaign with 732 runs (2nd-highest). Here are the key stats.

Dismissal How Hazlewood dismissed Bhuvneshwar Gill, who faced Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second over, smashed a brilliant boundary at cover. He also found one against Hazlewood before falling to a length delivery. Gill went for the pull shot, but a mis-hit led to Rajat Patidar catching the ball at mid-off. The GT skipper departed for 10 off 8 balls (2 fours).

Information Gill vs Hazlwood in T20s According to Cricbuzz, Hazlewood dismissed Gill for the third time across 41 balls in T20 cricket. Gill averages 19.67 against the Aussie bowler and has a strike rate of 143.9.

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