IPL 2026: Shubman Gill falters in final against RCB
What's the story
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill faltered in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill and Sai Sudharsan started positively after RCB elected to field. However, Josh Hazlewood dismissed the GT skipper, giving RCB their first breakthrough. Nevertheless, Gill concluded his IPL 2026 campaign with 732 runs (2nd-highest). Here are the key stats.
Dismissal
How Hazlewood dismissed Bhuvneshwar
Gill, who faced Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second over, smashed a brilliant boundary at cover. He also found one against Hazlewood before falling to a length delivery. Gill went for the pull shot, but a mis-hit led to Rajat Patidar catching the ball at mid-off. The GT skipper departed for 10 off 8 balls (2 fours).
Information
Gill vs Hazlwood in T20s
According to Cricbuzz, Hazlewood dismissed Gill for the third time across 41 balls in T20 cricket. Gill averages 19.67 against the Aussie bowler and has a strike rate of 143.9.
Season
A look at Gill's numbers
Gill finished as GT's highest run-scorer in IPL 2026. Throughout the season, he powered GT with his astounding opening stands with Sai Sudharsan. Across 16 innings, he racked up 732 runs at an average of 45.75. He struck at a staggering 163.02. The GT skipper slammed a ton and six half-centuries. Overall, Gill now has 4,598 runs from 134 IPL games at 40.33.