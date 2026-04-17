IPL 2026: SRH's top order could tame CSK at home 

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will square off in Match 27 of IPL 2026. The second game of the Saturday double-header will be played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, starting 7:30pm IST. SRH have won two of their five matches so far, while CSK finally broke the shackles after winning their last two games. Expect SRH to break CSK's depleted pace attack.

Contest SRH's formidable batting line-up CSK's injury woes continue, with speedster Khaleel Ahmed being the latest victim. Mukesh Choudhary is likely to replace the left-arm seamer. The Yellow Army lack an established seamer in the XI, which is exactly what the SRH top order would target. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen would be raring to go for this contest.

Information SRH have in-form seamers Although CSK boast an equally potent batting order with an in-form Sanju Samson and Dewald Brevis, the recent exploits of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain would certainly play on their minds.

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