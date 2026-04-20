IPL 2026: Can DC uproot SRH's star-studded top order?  

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Delhi Capitals in Match 31 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday. SRH currently sit fourth with three wins and three losses, while DC are coming off a win against second-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It will be interesting to see if the DC bowlers break the in-form SRH top order.

Analysis DC have the required resources to make early inroads Abhishek Sharma rocked Chennai Super Kings by smashing a 15-ball half-century at home. However, Travis Head hasn't performed as per his standards so far. Although SRH boast one of the most dangerous batting orders, including Heinrich Klaasen, they are often lost in their own perfection. DC have Lungi Ngidi's variations and the golden arms of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel to make early inroads.

Information Contrasting numbers It is worth noting that SRH have won each of their three games by defending totals. In fact, they are yet to bat second this season. Meanwhile, DC have chased down all three of their three games while chasing. They haven't batted first this season.

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Information DC's efficiency in chases If SRH bat first, DC will certainly back the finishing skills of Tristan Stubbs and David Miller in the chase. The duo helped DC in the chase of 176 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final-over thriller.

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