IPL 2026: Can DC uproot SRH's star-studded top order?
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Delhi Capitals in Match 31 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday. SRH currently sit fourth with three wins and three losses, while DC are coming off a win against second-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It will be interesting to see if the DC bowlers break the in-form SRH top order.
Analysis
DC have the required resources to make early inroads
Abhishek Sharma rocked Chennai Super Kings by smashing a 15-ball half-century at home. However, Travis Head hasn't performed as per his standards so far. Although SRH boast one of the most dangerous batting orders, including Heinrich Klaasen, they are often lost in their own perfection. DC have Lungi Ngidi's variations and the golden arms of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel to make early inroads.
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Contrasting numbers
It is worth noting that SRH have won each of their three games by defending totals. In fact, they are yet to bat second this season. Meanwhile, DC have chased down all three of their three games while chasing. They haven't batted first this season.
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DC's efficiency in chases
If SRH bat first, DC will certainly back the finishing skills of Tristan Stubbs and David Miller in the chase. The duo helped DC in the chase of 176 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final-over thriller.
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What's the head-to-head record?
This head-to-head rivalry in the IPL, spanning 26 games, has been neck-to-neck so far. SRH have a slight 13-12 lead over DC (NR: 1). Even the win-loss record in Hyderabad is tied at 3-3.