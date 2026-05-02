IPL 2026: These player battles can headline SRH-KKR clash 

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the reverse fixture of the Indian Premier League 2026 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 3. SRH have been a dominant force this season, sealing six wins from nine matches. They should be confident to take on KKR, having beaten them by 65 runs earlier in the season. Meanwhile, the Knight Riders have claimed just two wins from eight games. Here are the anticipated player battles from the upcoming game.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane vs Pat Cummins In a captain vs captain face-off, we can see KKR's Ajinkya Rahane take on SRH's Pat Cummins in the powerplay overs. While the former has struggled big time with the bat in recent games, Cummins has looked in fine rhythm in the two games he has played this season. As per ESPNcricinfo, Cummins has trapped Rahane once across four IPL meetings, conceding 26 runs off 18 balls.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen vs Sunil Narine SRH's Heinrich Klaasen has been in phenomenal form this season, having scored 414 runs at a strike rate of 157.41. Known for his destructive batting against spin-bowling, Klaasen may have to face the brilliance of the in-form Sunil Narine. Klaasen has dominated Narine in the past, scoring 100 T20 runs against him at a stunning strike rate of 169.49. The latter could not dismiss the dasher even once across nine meetings.

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