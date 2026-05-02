IPL: Here's why SRH can extend winning streak against KKR

KKR

KKR on a comeback trail

Meanwhile, KKR are also on a comeback trail. The three-time champions lost five of their first six matches but have bounced back with two consecutive wins. However, the team still has several issues to counter. Their batting has been a hit-and-miss, with none of the players delivering consistently. Though mystery spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have done well, their pacers have been leaking runs. With SRH being on a roll, KKR can't afford lackluster performances.