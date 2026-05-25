IPL: Will Phil Salt return to RCB for Qualifier 1?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has confirmed that opener Phil Salt is nearing his return from injury. However, the final call on his availability for the impending Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans remains pending. The match will be played at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium, and a win would take RCB directly to the IPL 2026 final.

Training status Patidar on salt's availability Patidar, while addressing a pre-match press conference on Sunday, revealed that Salt is fit and has resumed training. However, he added that the final decision on his inclusion in the Playing XI will be taken after assessing the wicket conditions. "Salt is fit. He is under observation from the doctor. He has been participating in a few drills but we haven't decided on our playing 11 yet. We will look at the wicket and decide," Patidar said.

Injury details Salt's return bolsters RCB Salt had returned to the UK after suffering a finger injury during RCB's match against Delhi Capitals on April 18. Before his injury, Salt was one of the most aggressive openers in IPL 2026. His return could bolster RCB's batting lineup for the playoffs. Salt's England teammate Jacob Bethell replaced him at the top in his absence. However, the latter also injured his left ring finger during a match. Bethell missed the final league-stage fixture against SRH, prompting Venkatesh Iyer to open alongside Virat Kohli.

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