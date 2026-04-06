Will Pathirana, Hasaranga play in IPL 2026? Details here

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that Matheesha Pathirana and Wanindu Hasaranga are among 15 players with central contracts who have not yet taken the mandatory fitness tests. The delay is due to various reasons, including injuries and logistical issues. Out of the total 45 centrally contracted players, only 24 have cleared the test so far. Notably, Hasaranga and Pathirana are part of Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively, in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Injury impact Update on Hasaranga and Pathirana's fitness Hasaranga, who has been out since suffering a left hamstring tear in Sri Lanka's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener against Ireland, hasn't yet requested an NOC (No Objection Certificate). His fitness test timeline is still unclear. Hasaranga, who has played for two IPL franchises, owns 46 wickets from 37 matches at 24.32. Pathirana, on the other hand, suffered a calf strain during the tournament but has started bowling in nets as part of his recovery process.

Recovery progress Pathirana expected to join IPL team by mid-April According to ESPNcricinfo, sources close to Pathirana are optimistic about his presence in India for IPL by mid-April. Although no official date has been set for his SLC-mandated fitness test, it is likely to happen within the next week. Pathirana, who has played only for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, was bought by KKR in the 2026 auction. He owns 47 wickets from 32 IPL games at 21.61.

Advertisement