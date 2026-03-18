Virat Kohli arrives in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2026: Details
What's the story
Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli has arrived in Bengaluru ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The star batter will be defending the title with RCB, who defeated Punjab Kings in the 2025 final. And Kohli scored 657 runs at an average of 54.75, including eight half-centuries. Now, RCB hope to become the third team to defend their IPL title successfully.
Twitter Post
King Kohli reaches Bengaluru
You don’t have to see him… to know he’s coming! Check the calendar. There will be signs… ✨❤️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/qv8tA5ZCrA— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 18, 2026
Squad
A look at RCB squad
RCB ended their 18-year wait for an IPL title last season, with Rajat Patidar leading the pack. The team is now gearing up to defend its title. Squad: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, and Kanishk Chouhan.
Personal connection
Kohli's long-standing association with RCB
Kohli made his IPL debut in the inaugural season (2008) with RCB, a franchise that has thoroughly backed him. The Royal Challengers signed Kohli from the Under-19 player pool ahead of the inaugural edition. To date, Kohli remains the only player to have represented a single franchise across editions since the inaugural. And he is now the most successful IPL batter (by runs).
Numbers
Incredible numbers of Kohli
King Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL history, having amassed 8,661 runs from 267 matches at an impressive average of 39.54. The incredible tally includes a strike rate of 132.85. The 37-year-old has eight tons, the most for a player, as well as 63 half-centuries. Kohli recorded eight half-centuries in IPL 2025, all in winning cause. According to ESPNcricinfo, these are the most 50-plus scores in matches won in an IPL season.