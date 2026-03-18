Virat Kohli arrives in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2026: Details

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli has arrived in Bengaluru ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) . The star batter will be defending the title with RCB, who defeated Punjab Kings in the 2025 final. And Kohli scored 657 runs at an average of 54.75, including eight half-centuries. Now, RCB hope to become the third team to defend their IPL title successfully.

Twitter Post King Kohli reaches Bengaluru You don’t have to see him… to know he’s coming! Check the calendar. There will be signs… ✨❤️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/qv8tA5ZCrA — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 18, 2026

Squad A look at RCB squad RCB ended their 18-year wait for an IPL title last season, with Rajat Patidar leading the pack. The team is now gearing up to defend its title. Squad: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, and Kanishk Chouhan.

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Personal connection Kohli's long-standing association with RCB Kohli made his IPL debut in the inaugural season (2008) with RCB, a franchise that has thoroughly backed him. The Royal Challengers signed Kohli from the Under-19 player pool ahead of the inaugural edition. To date, Kohli remains the only player to have represented a single franchise across editions since the inaugural. And he is now the most successful IPL batter (by runs).

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