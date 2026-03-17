IPL 2026: What could be Gujarat Titans's strongest XI? 

Gujarat Titans (GT), who finished third in the 2025 Indian Premier League , will open their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 31 in New Chandigarh. Under Shubman Gill 's captaincy, GT would be looking to replicate its title-winning performance from their debut season in 2022. On this note, we look at GT's best XI for the 2026 season.

Top order GT's top three were on a roll last season The Titans's playing XI for the upcoming season should be similar to last year's. It will feature skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler as the top three batsmen. While Sudharsan's 759-run campaign earned him the Orange Cap last season, Gill and Buttler also tallied over 500 runs. This was the first instance of three batters from a team scoring over 500 runs in an IPL season.

Middle-order Several all-rounders in the middle order Washington Sundar, who is likely to bat at four, will have a chance to showcase his all-round prowess in T20 cricket. Glenn Phillips, another spin-bowling all-rounder, is likely to get regular chances this season following the departure of Sherfane Rutherford. He will be followed by two designated finishers in the team who can also contribute with their spin-bowling prowess - Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia.

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Bowlers Rashid, Rabada to lead the bowling attack The spin department will be led by Rashid Khan, who boasts the most wickets in T20 history. He will be supported by left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, who claimed 19 wickets last season. The fast-bowling department will be spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj. The duo is likely to share the new ball. Prasidh Krishna, who won the Purple Cap last season, should also make it to the best XI.

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