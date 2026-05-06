'Would have to be selfish...': Sanju Samson on potential century

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Sanju Samson spoke about his decision to prioritize team victory over personal milestones in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) . The wicketkeeper-batter scored an unbeaten 87 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, helping CSK chase down 156. Despite being close to his third century of the season, Samson went against chasing it. "Winning the game gives you more confidence, satisfaction, and happiness," he said after the game.

Match Samson powers CSK to victory CSK's chase began with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad getting out cheaply. Urvil Patel chipped in with a quickfire 17 before being dismissed. Samson then took center stage with another blistering half-century, leading the chase with an aggressive approach. He kept the asking rate in check with a barrage of boundaries. Kartik Sharma (41*) provided good support to Samson's explosive innings. The duo's unbeaten 114-run partnership ensured CSK the win. Samson slammed a 52-ball 87* (7 fours and 6 sixes).

Winning alliance Hundred can wait, says Samson Samson's decision to prioritize team victory over personal milestones drew praise. In the post-match interview, Samson reiterated his mindset: "Hundreds are always special. But for that, I would have had to be a bit selfish... I thought it was better to win the match for the team." "I thought let's win the game, and the other partner was batting really well. So I didn't want to tell him, 'take a single, I will get my 100'."

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Expert opinions Gavaskar, Sehwag on Samson's knock Sunil Gavaskar lauded Samson's decision to play for the team, saying, "Patience brings great rewards. He got set and then accelerated." Virender Sehwag also praised Samson's improved game awareness, asserting, "He was playing percentage cricket, only attacking balls in his zone." Samson was adjudged the Player of the Match as the Yellow Army won by eight wickets.

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