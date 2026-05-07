IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya join MI squad in Raipur?

According to The Times of India, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya is expected to join his contingent in Raipur on Thursday. The update comes ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday. Hardik, who missed the Lucknow Super Giants game, did not travel with the first batch of players on Wednesday.

Injury update Back spasm update Hardik was advised a precautionary rest of about a week after suffering from a back spasm during his match against Chennai Super Kings. The injury had forced him to miss MI's home match against Lucknow Super Giants. A decision on his participation in the Raipur game will be taken closer to the fixture date. The TOI report added that Hardik is expected to travel with the next batch to Raipur.

Travel plan Other players also didn't travel Not just Hardik, other players such as Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Quinton de Kock, and some foreign players also didn't travel with the first batch on Wednesday. This was part of MI's strategy to allow their players some time off before the next challenge. Notably, MI are currently ninth in the IPL 2026 standings with just three wins in 10 games.

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