IPL 2026: SRH captain Ishan Kishan hints at major change

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Ishan Kishan has hinted at a major tactical shift in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. After leading his team to a resounding 57-run victory over Rajasthan Royals, Kishan suggested he could give up wicketkeeping duties to focus more on his captaincy role. The change comes after a successful outing where Kishan scored an impressive 91 off just 44 balls, guiding SRH to a strong total of 216/6 despite early setbacks.

Tactical shift 'Felt there was some miscommunication' After the first innings, Kishan's decision to give the wicketkeeping duties to Salil Arora was a major tactical move. "As a captain, I felt there was some miscommunication at times," he explained after the match. The SRH skipper revealed that the change was to improve on-field communication and execution. By staying closer to the action, Kishan guided his bowlers more effectively and adjusted field settings in real time.

Faith Young pacers justify Kishan's faith Kishan's evolving leadership and tactical decisions could be a major asset for the Orange Army as they look to gain momentum. Moreover, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain justified Kishan's faith by taking eight wickets between them, helping SRH bundle out Rajasthan for 159 in 19 overs despite a late fightback. "It is better to be there, discuss what they are going to bowl and set the field accordingly," Kishan said about his new approach.

Advertisement