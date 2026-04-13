IPL 2026, Ishan Kishan hammers fiery 91 against RR: Stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad's stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan missed out on a stunning hundred against Rajasthan Royals in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Monday. The match in Hyderabad witnessed Kishan fall for a score of 91. He added 55 runs alongside Travis Head for the 2nd wicket. Thereafter, Heinrich Klaasen joined him and the two put on 88 runs.

Knock A captain's knock from Kishan's blade SRH lost Abhishek Sharma on the first ball of their innings. Kishan came and steadied the ship. Head played 2nd fiddle in the stand of 55. Klaasen came in at number four and built another partnership with Kishan. The latter looked in full flow and played his range of shots. Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande faced Kishan's brunt. Eventually, Sandeep Sharma dismissed the batter.

Numbers 19th IPL fifty from Kishan's blade; 2nd this season Kishan's 91 came from 44 balls. He hit 8 fours and six sixes, striking at 206.82. With this knock, he now owns 3,211 runs from 124 IPL matches (117 innings) at 29.73, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 19th fifty (100s: 1). Kishan owns 213 runs in IPL 2026 from 5 matches at 42.60 (SR: 190.17). This was his 2nd fifty of the season.

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Information Kishan averages 43.9 against the Royals Versus RR, Kishan now has 483 runs from 13 IPL games at 43.9. His strike rate is 155.8. This was his 4th fifty against RR (100s: 1). Kishan has slammed 49 fours and 22 sixes against the 2008 IPL champions.

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