IPL 2026: Will Jacks set to join Mumbai Indians camp

Star England all-rounder Will Jacks is set to rejoin the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp after missing the first four matches of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. According to a BBC report, the 27-year-old had taken a break after an intense international cricket season. Jacks featured in the Ashes Down Under before playing two white-ball series in Sri Lanka. He then powered England's ICC T20 World Cup squad that reached the semi-finals.

Strategic advantage What Pollard said about Jacks's return MI batting coach Kieron Pollard has confirmed that Jacks will join the squad soon. He also addressed speculation around his fitness, saying, "As you alluded to, fitness issues, to my knowledge, I don't know anything about that. We are a team made up of over 20 members. And at this point, he's not here. But he will be here soon." Pollard also hinted at Jacks's all-round ability, potentially providing the balance MI has lacked in their opening matches.

World Cup impact Stellar T20 World Cup campaign Jacks had an outstanding T20 World Cup this year, scoring 226 runs at a strike rate of 176.56 and taking nine wickets. He was awarded the Player of the Match four times during the tournament. Australian legend Shane Watson and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza are the only other all-rounders to claim at least nine wickets and score 200-plus runs in a T20 WC edition.

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