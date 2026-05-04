IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma return against LSG?

Team struggles

MI hoping to have Rohit back

MI's campaign has been marred by woeful performances from their core. Rohit Sharma's absence due to his hamstring injury has further weakened the side. He last played on April 12 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, ahead of the LSG clash, the former MI skipper was seen batting in the nets after undergoing some fitness drills. According to a Cricbuzz report, the decision rests with Rohit whether to play against the Super Giants in a must-win game.