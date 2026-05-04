IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma return against LSG?
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 47 of IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium tonight. Both teams are at the bottom of the points table and desperately need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Amid MI's torrid run, there is no official update regarding Rohit Sharma's availability. Will he return from his injury tonight?
Team struggles
MI hoping to have Rohit back
MI's campaign has been marred by woeful performances from their core. Rohit Sharma's absence due to his hamstring injury has further weakened the side. He last played on April 12 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, ahead of the LSG clash, the former MI skipper was seen batting in the nets after undergoing some fitness drills. According to a Cricbuzz report, the decision rests with Rohit whether to play against the Super Giants in a must-win game.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Rohit comes out to bat
We fight till the End 💪 pic.twitter.com/pCrJWkc181— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 4, 2026
Information
Strike rate of over 165
In four matches this season, Rohit has scored 137 runs at an average of 45.66. His tally includes a half-century and a strike rate of 165.06. Overall, he owns over 7,100 runs in the IPL.