IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma play against SRH? 

The participation of Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran batter Rohit Sharma in the upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is still uncertain. The decision is expected to be made at the toss on Wednesday. Rohit has been missing from action since April 12 due to a hamstring injury he suffered during MI's home defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Performance impact MI have struggled without Rohit In Rohit's absence, MI has tried different combinations with Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, and Danish Malewar. However, these attempts have not been successful in bridging the gap at the top of the table. The team has struggled without Rohit, who is still their fourth-highest run-scorer this season with 137 runs at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 165 despite missing three games.

Training update Rohit's recovery is ongoing Rohit was seen at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, but he didn't bat. He focused on running drills and light warm-ups under the supervision of support staff. A long chat on the sidelines followed before he left the field. While his steady improvement is promising, MI seems reluctant to rush him back into competitive action too soon.

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Batting woes MI's batting numbers this season MI's batting has struggled without Rohit at the top. They have managed just 1,173 runs, the lowest among all teams. Their Powerplay returns of 366 are also the poorest in the league. The inconsistency extends across the lineup with Tilak Varma being their highest run-getter but still outside the top bracket of tournament's leading scorers.

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