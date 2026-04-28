IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal helps RR beat PBKS, attains feat

Yashasvi Jaiswal starred in Rajasthan Royals' win over Punjab Kings in Match 40 of IPL 2026 in New Chandigarh. He smashed a 27-ball 51, setting a perfect platform for the middle order to chase down 223. Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey later powered RR to an incredible win. Notably, Jaiswal slammed his 20th fifty-plus score in the IPL.

Chase Jaiswal stars with half-century Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started the chase with his usual bravado, but Arshdeep Singh ended his 16-ball stay. This didn't stop Jaiswal, who smashed the left-arm seamer and took RR to 84/1 in six overs. RR slowed down in the next few balls, losing Dhruv Jurel before 10 overs. Jaiswal then completed his half-century before falling to Yuzvendra Chahal in the 12th over.

Milestone Third-most 50-plus scores for RR Jaiswal smashed 51 off 27 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and a six. He added 50-plus stands with both Sooryavanshi and Jurel. According to Cricbuzz, this was Jaiswal's 20th fifty-plus score for RR in the IPL, the third most after Jos Buttler (25) and Sanju Samson (20). Jaiswal raced to this landmark in just 75 innings.

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