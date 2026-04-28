IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal helps RR beat PBKS, attains feat
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal starred in Rajasthan Royals' win over Punjab Kings in Match 40 of IPL 2026 in New Chandigarh. He smashed a 27-ball 51, setting a perfect platform for the middle order to chase down 223. Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey later powered RR to an incredible win. Notably, Jaiswal slammed his 20th fifty-plus score in the IPL.
Chase
Jaiswal stars with half-century
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started the chase with his usual bravado, but Arshdeep Singh ended his 16-ball stay. This didn't stop Jaiswal, who smashed the left-arm seamer and took RR to 84/1 in six overs. RR slowed down in the next few balls, losing Dhruv Jurel before 10 overs. Jaiswal then completed his half-century before falling to Yuzvendra Chahal in the 12th over.
Milestone
Third-most 50-plus scores for RR
Jaiswal smashed 51 off 27 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and a six. He added 50-plus stands with both Sooryavanshi and Jurel. According to Cricbuzz, this was Jaiswal's 20th fifty-plus score for RR in the IPL, the third most after Jos Buttler (25) and Sanju Samson (20). Jaiswal raced to this landmark in just 75 innings.
Career
A look at his career
Jaiswal has been RR's mainstay opener since making his debut in the IPL 2020 season. Playing only for the Royals, he now has 18 half-centuries and two tons. Across 76 matches, the left-handed batter has raced to 2,472 runs at an average of over 35. His tally includes a strike rate of 153.54. Jaiswal is also closing in on 4,000 runs in T20s.