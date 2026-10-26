IPL 2027 auction set for December 16 in Goa: Details
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has announced that the auction for the 2027 season will be held on December 16, as per Cricinfo. The event will take place in Goa and is expected to be a day-long affair. The date coincides with the second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. Here are further details.
Timeline
Retention deadline on November 15
The IPL auction will be held nearly a month after the retention deadline, which has been set for November 15.
After this date, the IPL will provide franchises with a list of registered players to shortlist from before sending out the final list.
This process will also include the order of sets in the week leading up to the auction.
Trade updates
Two trades have taken place so far
Since the end of the 2026 season, only two trades have been made in the IPL trade window.
The window opens a month after a season ends and stays open until a week before the auction date. It then continues until a month before the next season starts.
Recently, Lucknow Super Giants traded their captain Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals for wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
Future plans
IPL 2027 season likely to start in late March
The dates for the 2027 IPL season are yet to be finalized. However, a window between March 14 and May 30 was suggested for the next three seasons.
Post the BCCI's AGM in September, board secretary Devajit Saikia hinted that the tournament could start in late March.
This upcoming mini-auction will be the last one before a mega auction ahead of the 2028 season.