IPL 2027: Which team faces the biggest rebuilding challenge?
What's the story
The IPL 2027 mini-auction is set to take place in Goa on December 16, marking the auction's return to India. After the retention deadline, the focus will soon shift to the signees who could reshape their squads. While some teams will look to strengthen their core, others face more pressing questions. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), in particular, have several areas to address.
Captaincy
Who will lead LSG?
The Super Giants finished last in IPL 2026 under Rishabh Pant, whom the franchise bought for a whopping ₹27 crore at the mega auction.
The Indian wicketkeeper-batter, who had two underwhelming seasons, stepped down from his role before moving to Delhi Capitals as part of the trade.
Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh are now the frontrunners to lead LSG.
Batting
Spotlight on middle order
Nicholas Pooran's struggles were among LSG's biggest concerns last season.
After shattering records in 2025, he managed just 234 runs in 14 matches in 2026, averaging 18.00. His strike rate also fell to 127.87.
Although players like Mukul Choudhary showed some promise, LSG lacked finishers.
The Super Giants now eye more dependable middle-order options to prevent their innings from losing momentum.
Information
Spin conundrum
LSG certainly have some impactful pacers in Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, and Mohsin Khan. However, their spin bowling is heavily dependent on Digvesh Singh Rathi, who was also in a downward spiral last season. LSG would be after spinners at the auction.