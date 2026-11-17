IPL: GT acquire Harshal Patel from SRH for ₹4 crore
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) have officially acquired Harshal Patel from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an all-cash deal ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League auction. The transfer has cost the Titans ₹4 crore, half of what SRH paid at the 2025 mega auction. With this move, GT's auction purse will be reduced by ₹4 crore.
Career overview
Harshal's 5th IPL franchise
GT have become Harshal's fifth franchise in the IPL since his debut in 2012.
He has previously played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and SRH over the last two seasons.
SRH had bought Harshal at the 2025 mega auction for ₹8 crore.
In his first season with them, he took 16 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.80.
Performance dip
His best seasons in the IPL
In IPL 2026, Harshal's participation was curtailed as SRH preferred uncapped Indian players Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain.
He only played five matches without taking a wicket at an economy rate of 10.82.
His best seasons were with RCB in 2021 (32 wickets) and PBKS in 2024 (24 wickets), where he was the leading wicket-taker both times.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, and Kagiso Rabada are the only other bowlers to win the Purple Cap in multiple IPL seasons.
New beginnings
Harshal will bolster GT's bowling attack
The trade gives Harshal, who turns 36 this month, a chance to represent his home team.
He hails from Ahmedabad and moved to Gujarat a few years ago for domestic cricket.
At GT, he will join an established fast-bowling unit including Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Jason Holder.
Known for his slower deliveries, Harshal averages 24.68 in the IPL, having claimed 151 wickets from 124 games.
His economy rate is on the higher side (8.92).