GT have become Harshal's fifth franchise in the IPL since his debut in 2012.

He has previously played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and SRH over the last two seasons.

SRH had bought Harshal at the 2025 mega auction for ₹8 crore.

In his first season with them, he took 16 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.80.