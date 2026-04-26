It all happened at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium

IPL 2026: Did KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi obstruct the field?

By Parth Dhall 08:26 pm Apr 26, 202608:26 pm

What's the story

In a controversial decision, Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi was found to have obstructed the field in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Lucknow Super Giants. It all happened at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium as LSG skipper Rishabh and his boys appealed. The decision was referred to the third umpire, who declared Raghuvanshi out. This drew flak from the KKR camp.