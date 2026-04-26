IPL 2026: Did KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi obstruct the field?
By Parth Dhall
Apr 26, 2026 08:26 pm
What's the story
In a controversial decision, Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi was found to have obstructed the field in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Lucknow Super Giants. It all happened at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium as LSG skipper Rishabh and his boys appealed. The decision was referred to the third umpire, who declared Raghuvanshi out. This drew flak from the KKR camp.
Record
Raghuvanshi enters this list
According to Cricbuzz, Raghuvanshi became the fourth batter to be dismissed through obstructing the field in the IPL. The KKR batter joined Yusuf Pathan (KKR vs PWI, Ranchi, 2013), Amit Mishra (Delhi Capitals vs SRH, Vizag, 2019), and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2024).