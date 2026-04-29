Arshdeep Singh records his worst bowling figures in IPL: Stats

Arshdeep Singh , India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, was hit for 68 runs in his latest Indian Premier League (IPL) outing. The Punjab Kings seamer was taken to cleaners by the Rajasthan Royals batters in Match 40 of IPL 2026 in Mullanpur. Although Arshdeep dismissed the dangerous Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, RR chased down 223 in the final over. He recorded 1/68 in four overs.

Spell Forgettable outing in Mullanpur Arshdeep kept Sooryavanshi quiet on the chase's first three balls, but the latter hammered a six and 2 fours thereafter. The left-arm seamer dismissed Sooryavanshi in his next over, only to be hammered by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Arshdeep was then hit by Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey, who completed the chase in the final over. His economy in the match read 17.00.

Information Arshdeep goes past his own record According to ESPNcricinfo, Arshdeep recorded his worst bowling figures in IPL history, surpassing 1/66 against Mumbai Indians in 2023. These were also the second-most expensive bowling figures for PBKS in the tournament, only behind Xavier Bartlett's 1/69 against Delhi Capitals from earlier this season.

Advertisement