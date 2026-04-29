Arshdeep Singh records his worst bowling figures in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Arshdeep Singh, India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, was hit for 68 runs in his latest Indian Premier League (IPL) outing. The Punjab Kings seamer was taken to cleaners by the Rajasthan Royals batters in Match 40 of IPL 2026 in Mullanpur. Although Arshdeep dismissed the dangerous Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, RR chased down 223 in the final over. He recorded 1/68 in four overs.
Spell
Forgettable outing in Mullanpur
Arshdeep kept Sooryavanshi quiet on the chase's first three balls, but the latter hammered a six and 2 fours thereafter. The left-arm seamer dismissed Sooryavanshi in his next over, only to be hammered by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Arshdeep was then hit by Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey, who completed the chase in the final over. His economy in the match read 17.00.
Information
Arshdeep goes past his own record
According to ESPNcricinfo, Arshdeep recorded his worst bowling figures in IPL history, surpassing 1/66 against Mumbai Indians in 2023. These were also the second-most expensive bowling figures for PBKS in the tournament, only behind Xavier Bartlett's 1/69 against Delhi Capitals from earlier this season.
Career
Over 100 wickets in IPL
Nevertheless, Arshdeep has been among the most reliable pacers in the IPL. Playing only for PBKS since his debut in 2019, the left-arm pacer has taken 105 wickets from 90 games at an average of 27.60. His economy rate reads 9.18. Arshdeep has 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer to his name. He has 264 T20 wickets as of now.