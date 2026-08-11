IPL cricketer Abishek Porel arrested over rape allegations: Details here
What's the story
Abishek Porel, a player for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been arrested over allegations of rape and criminal intimidation. The arrest comes after a medical student lodged a complaint against the Bengal cricketer, accusing him of engaging in a sexual relationship under false promises and subjecting her to assault and intimidation. The incident was reported by Hooghly Rural police SP Kunwar Bhushan Singh.
Legal proceedings
Case registered in June
The case against Porel was registered earlier in June after the woman accused him of engaging her in a sexual relationship on the false promise of marriage. She also claimed that he assaulted and intimidated her.
The Calcutta High Court later ordered the police to arrest Porel in connection with these allegations.
A police official told PTI that they have "received a complaint and started an investigation."
Allegations refuted
Relationship details
Porel, who has previously traveled with the India A team to the UK and Australia, has denied all allegations.
The woman in her complaint said she and Porel were in a relationship for three years, but differences arose last year when he allegedly started "distancing" himself from her.
She further claimed that despite promising to marry her, Porel is now unwilling to do so.
Complaint specifics
FIR states 'illegally confined the complainant'
The FIR against Porel states, "Abishek Porel illegally confined the complainant. He denied her food and deliberately kept her isolated."
It further alleges that as a result of this treatment, the complainant became physically weak and needed immediate medical attention due to injuries sustained.
The woman also accused Porel of having sexual intercourse with her under false promises of marriage.
Career highlights
Porel has represented DC since 2023
Sections of the BNS and IT Act have been invoked against Porel, who will appear in Chinsurah court on Tuesday.
A left-handed top-order batter, Porel has been representing Delhi Capitals in the IPL since 2023. He has scored over 700 runs so far.
Having made his debut for Bengal in the 2021/22 season, he has played 32 First-Class, 23 List A matches, and 61 T20 matches.