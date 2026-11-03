IPL 2027: Will Punjab Kings trade in Hardik Pandya?
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are eyeing a deal to acquire Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder and captain Hardik Pandya for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. According to The Hindu, the negotiations between the two franchises have reached an advanced stage, with India pacer Arshdeep Singh and wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod likely to be part of the trade.
Exchange details
Deal likely to be finalized soon
The report stated that the PBKS and MI managements have nearly agreed on the proposed exchange, with the paperwork expected to be processed by IPL executives.
An official announcement is likely later this week, ahead of the retention deadline on November 17.
Punjab's interest in acquiring a match-winning all-rounder like Pandya has come after an initial approach from a senior MI official.
Trade possibilities
KKR were also in the mix for Pandya
Meanwhile, MI had explored the possibility of trading Pandya with at least three other franchises.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were the only other side whose talks with MI progressed beyond initial stages, considering a potential multi-player deal involving the all-rounder.
With Hardik seemingly headed to PBKS, it remains to be seen if KKR will target another high-profile player from the MI camp.
Potential trades
Arshdeep's exit could trigger another deal
Arshdeep's likely exit from PBKS could trigger another deal for the franchise.
They may approach Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a swap involving left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.
Hardik's arrival is expected to limit Stoinis's role, while Mohsin is highly rated by the Punjab think-tank if fitness permits.
Career trajectory
Hardik's stay to MI
Pandya returned to MI in an all-cash trade from Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of IPL 2024. He led the Titans to the title in their inaugural season (2022) before powering them to another final (2023).
However, the all-rounder's next three seasons as MI captain were not as successful, with the team finishing in the bottom half twice (2024 and 2026).
Information
A look at his IPL numbers
One of the most prolific white-ball all-rounders, Pandya has played 162 IPL games so far. He has racked up 2,955 runs from 150 innings at a strike rate of 146.28, including 10 half-centuries. The right-arm seamer also has 82 wickets at 33.54.