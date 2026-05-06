IPL: Players with this special record in a season

Sanju Samson once again showed his class by powering Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 6. Samson's unbeaten 87 helped the Super Kings chase down 156 and also complete a double over DC in IPL 2026. Notably, the CSK opener smashed a match-winning ton in CSK's first encounter against DC this season.

Record Two 50-plus scores against DC in IPL 2026 According to Cricbuzz, Samson is now in the elite list of players to have scored an aggregate of 200 runs against an opposition in an IPL season (league stage). The Indian batter entered the list with his scores of 115* (56) and 87* (52) against the Capitals this season. His first century came in CSK's successful defense of 212 runs.

Others Other players with this record According to Cricbuzz, Virat Kohli tops this list with an aggregate of 209 runs against Gujarat Lions in 2016 (100* and 109). KL Rahul follows him with 206 runs against Mumbai Indians in 2022 (103* and 103*). In Delhi, Samson surpassed Chris Gayle, who slammed 196 runs against Pune Warriors India in the 2013 edition (175* and 21).

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