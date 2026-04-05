IPL: Ajinkya Rahane strikes at just 114.47 against PBKS
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) eye a strategic revamp to turn around their early-season woes. The three-time champions will be up against a strong Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a crucial 2026 Indian Premier League clash at Eden Gardens on Monday. The Knight Riders would want their leader, Ajinkya Rahane, to play a captain's knock. Have a look at his IPL record against PBKS.
Numbers
Rahane versus CSK in IPL
According to ESPNcricinfo, Rahane first faced the Kings in the second IPL edition (2009). Across 23 matches (21 innings) against PBKS, the right-handed batter has racked up 522 runs at an average of 29.00. His strike rate in this regard is under 115 (114.47). Rahane has scored three half-centuries against the Kings, with his highest score being 98.
Information
Rahane for KKR versus PBKS
For KKR, Rahane has played two innings against PBKS in the IPL. He owns 29 runs at a strike rate of 103.57 in those innings. He is yet to bat at Eden Gardens against the Kings.
Career
A look at his career
Rahane is one of the few active players who featured in the inaugural IPL edition (2008). In his last match, he became the 11th player with 200 IPL caps. As of now, Rahane has racked up 5,107 runs from 185 IPL innings at an average of 30.58. His tally includes a strike rate of 125.32, 2 tons, and 34 half-centuries.