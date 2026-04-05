IPL: Ajinkya Rahane strikes at just 114.47 against PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) eye a strategic revamp to turn around their early-season woes. The three-time champions will be up against a strong Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a crucial 2026 Indian Premier League clash at Eden Gardens on Monday. The Knight Riders would want their leader, Ajinkya Rahane , to play a captain's knock. Have a look at his IPL record against PBKS.

Numbers Rahane versus CSK in IPL According to ESPNcricinfo, Rahane first faced the Kings in the second IPL edition (2009). Across 23 matches (21 innings) against PBKS, the right-handed batter has racked up 522 runs at an average of 29.00. His strike rate in this regard is under 115 (114.47). Rahane has scored three half-centuries against the Kings, with his highest score being 98.

Information Rahane for KKR versus PBKS For KKR, Rahane has played two innings against PBKS in the IPL. He owns 29 runs at a strike rate of 103.57 in those innings. He is yet to bat at Eden Gardens against the Kings.

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