'Sooryavanshi was nearly IPL this year': Jos Buttler's ultimate praise 

Jos Buttler , the Gujarat Titans batter, has opened up about the massive impact of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in IPL 2026. Speaking on the YouTube channel for the podcast For The Love of Cricket, Buttler said that Sooryavanshi was "nearly the IPL this year." He praised his performance as "It was amazing to watch," and hoped to see him play during India's T20I tour of England next month.

Stellar season Sooryavanshi's record-breaking season Despite Rajasthan Royals not making it to the final, Sooryavanshi was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. He watched the match with ICC chairman Jay Shah before winning five individual awards for his record-breaking season. The teenager ended IPL 2026 with a whopping 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.3, hitting an incredible 72 sixes in the process. These are the most runs by an uncapped batter in an IPL season. Meanwhile, no other batter has even hit 60 sixes in a T20 series.

Rising star Sooryavanshi a global star, claims Broad Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has claimed that Sooryavanshi could be the first cricketer to become a global star without even playing international cricket. "In England, people are talking about him. They may not even be IPL fans, but they are saying, 'Oh my God, have you seen Sooryavanshi? He's unbelievable.' He has become a world star," Broad said.

Advertisement

Massive influence The Sooryavanshi craze in India Buttler also revealed the scale of the Sooryavanshi craze, saying that during Rajasthan's match in Kolkata, nearly half the crowd had turned up wearing his Royals jersey. He also said a song was played whenever Sooryavanshi hit boundaries. "His impact in India is massive. He is the guy everyone is talking about," Buttler said while chatting with Rajasthan Royals's former owner Manoj Badale.

Advertisement