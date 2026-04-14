Who is Sakib Hussain? SRH pacer makes record-breaking IPL debut
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Sakib Hussain made a historic debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. The 21-year-old speedster from Bihar shone in SRH's win over Rajasthan Royals by taking four wickets. Coming in as an impact sub for Travis Head, the Bihar pacer made his mark as SRH won by 57 runs at home. Sakib became only the eighth player to take four-plus wickets on IPL debut.
Record match
Sakib's historic performance
Hussain's debut performance was instrumental in SRH's 57-run victory over RR, who perished for 159 chasing 217 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium He partnered with Praful Hinge, another debutant in the match, who also had an impressive outing with figures of 4/34. Sakib, who took 4/24 from four overs, became only the fifth Indian with a four-for in their maiden IPL game.
Rising star
Sakib was previously with KKR
Hussain's rise to fame has been closely monitored by IPL scouts. He was picked by the Orange Army for ₹30 lakh at the IPL 2026 mini-auction. The right-arm pacer was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2024 season. But he warmed the bench and was released before the next season.
Career milestones
A look at his journey
Sakib, who hails from Bihar, was born on December 14, 2004. The right-arm pacer made his T20 debut for Bihar in the 2022/23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Andhra. At just 21, Hussain had already recorded impressive figures of 4/20 in his second match. He also has a five-wicket haul, recorded in the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy (6/41 against Arunachal Pradesh). So far, Sakib has 30 wickets in professional cricket (16 in FC and 14 in T20 cricket).