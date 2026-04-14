Who is Sakib Hussain? SRH pacer makes record-breaking IPL debut

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Sakib Hussain made a historic debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. The 21-year-old speedster from Bihar shone in SRH's win over Rajasthan Royals by taking four wickets. Coming in as an impact sub for Travis Head, the Bihar pacer made his mark as SRH won by 57 runs at home. Sakib became only the eighth player to take four-plus wickets on IPL debut.

Record match Sakib's historic performance Hussain's debut performance was instrumental in SRH's 57-run victory over RR, who perished for 159 chasing 217 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium He partnered with Praful Hinge, another debutant in the match, who also had an impressive outing with figures of 4/34. Sakib, who took 4/24 from four overs, became only the fifth Indian with a four-for in their maiden IPL game.

Rising star Sakib was previously with KKR Hussain's rise to fame has been closely monitored by IPL scouts. He was picked by the Orange Army for ₹30 lakh at the IPL 2026 mini-auction. The right-arm pacer was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2024 season. But he warmed the bench and was released before the next season.

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