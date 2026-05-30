Disappointed Sangakkara questions Sam Curran's IPL absence: Details

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara has expressed disappointment over Sam Curran 's absence from the 2026 Indian Premier League. The England all-rounder was ruled out of the season due to a groin injury, but returned to action for Surrey in the Vitality Blast. This came as a shock to Sangakkara and his team, who were told that Curran would miss the entire season due to injury.

Reaction 'We were told it was season-ending injury': Sangakkara Following RR's loss against Gujarat Titams in the second qualifier on Friday, Sangakkara said, "We were told that Sam Curran had a season-ending injury, but I think I saw him play two or three games for Surrey. That was disappointing because we would have loved to have had him here with us." The Royals had signed Curran for ₹2.40 crore in a trade deal but he withdrew due to a groin injury before the season started.

Replacement Royals turn to Dasun Shanaka after Curran's withdrawal After Curran's withdrawal, the Royals signed Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as his replacement. Sangakkara praised the team for its response despite losing a player of Curran's caliber. He said, "Having brought in Dasun Shanaka as a replacement after being informed early, I think the team and everyone involved should be extremely proud of what they've achieved."

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Policy support Sangakkara backs BCCI's stance on player withdrawals, injuries Sangakkara also backed the BCCI's stance on player withdrawals and injuries, saying clear rules are necessary to protect franchises' interests. He said, "A proper, tight policy around that is always a requirement, and the BCCI has a strict policy on it." Curran had withdrawn after suffering from a groin issue during England's T20 World Cup campaign.

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