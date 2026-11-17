RR acquire Mohammed Shami as Sam Curran heads to LSG
What's the story
In a major player exchange ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have traded veteran pacer Mohammed Shami to Rajasthan Royals (RR). The deal also sees Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner M Siddharth heading to RR. In return, LSG got England all-rounder Sam Curran from the Royals. Here are further details.
Player profile
Shami's experience will benefit RR
Shami, who recently retired from Test cricket, had been a key player for LSG in the IPL.
Despite not having impressive numbers in 2026 (12 wickets in 13 games at an economy rate of 9.00), he added depth to the team's bowling attack.
The 36-year-old pacer has shown his ability to deliver match-winning performances in T20 cricket, with 239 wickets to his name.
Bowling stats
Shami's powerplay numbers
Since 2024, Shami has taken 14 wickets in the powerplay with an economy rate of 8.76, according to Cricinfo.
His contribution was crucial for LSG to maintain the best economy (8.71, 23 wickets) in the powerplay during IPL 2026.
In contrast, RR had a higher economy rate of 10.14 (28 wickets), as per Cricinfo. This was one of their weaknesses despite qualifying for the playoffs last season.
Career journey
Curran set to join LSG
Curran, who will be joining his third IPL franchise after Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), missed the entire IPL 2026 season due to injury.
At LSG, he will reunite with his long-time friend and mentor Tom Moody.
Under Moody's guidance at Desert Vipers in UAE's ILT20, Curran led the team to victory earlier this year.
Strategic addition
A captaincy option for LSG?
Curran's addition will fill a crucial gap for LSG: an all-rounder who can balance the batting order.
He has the ability to adapt in the batting order and bowl at different stages of the game.
The Player of the Final and Player of the Tournament when England won the 2022 T20 World Cup could also be a potential captaincy option for LSG, along with other overseas contenders.
The slot is open after Rishabh Pant headed to Delhi Capitals (DC).
Information
Over 6,000 runs and 300 wickets
Curran, who has been making headlines with his unique moon ball, has featured in 349 T20s so far. He is among the few players with the double of 6,000 runs and 300 wickets in the format.