Shami, who recently retired from Test cricket, had been a key player for LSG in the IPL.

Despite not having impressive numbers in 2026 (12 wickets in 13 games at an economy rate of 9.00), he added depth to the team's bowling attack.

The 36-year-old pacer has shown his ability to deliver match-winning performances in T20 cricket, with 239 wickets to his name.