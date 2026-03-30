IPL: A look at MI's highest successful run-chases

Mumbai Indians finally snapped their losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) openers on March 29. The five-time champions hammered Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 2 of the 2026 edition at Wankhede Stadium. They chased down a record 221, with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton going berserk. Notably, MI recorded their highest successful run-chase in IPL history.

#1 221 vs KKR, Wankhede Stadium, 2026 Before this match, MI had never chased down 220-plus runs in the IPL. The stars of their win were Rohit and Rickelton, who added a blistering 148-run stand for the opening wicket. This is now MI's third-highest stand in the tournament. While both Rohit and Rickelton slammed blazing half-centuries, Shardul Thakur earlier made his mark with a three-wicket haul.

#2 219 vs CSK, Arun Jaitley Stadium, 2021 MI's previous highest successful run-chase in the IPL was 219 against Chennai Super Kings in 2021. In a run-fest at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Yellow Army posted 218/4, riding on whirlwind knocks from Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, and Ambati Rayudu. In response, MI were down to 81/3 in 9.4 overs. However, Kieron Pollard (34-ball 87*) sealed MI's win in the final-ball thriller.

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