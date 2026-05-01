IPL: How Mumbai Indians have fared at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians will lock horns for the second time in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The much-awaited reverse fixture will be held at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 2. Over the years, MI have played 16 games at the Chennai venue, also known as Chepauk. Have a look at their record.

Team performance 19 matches at Chepauk Between 2008 and 2025, MI played 19 matches at Chepauk, according to ESPNcricinfo. They have an 8-8 win-loss record here. MI and CSK have clashed nine times at this venue, with the former winning five. CSK prevailed in the remaining four encounters. Notably, MI haven't beaten CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium since the 2019 edition. The Yellow Army won in 2023 and 2025.

Venue A look at venue stats As of now, MA Chidambaram Stadium has hosted 95 IPL games, with 53 of those won batting first. The average score in the first innings here is around 165. The highest score on this ground is by CSK (246/5 vs RR, 2010) and the lowest by RCB (70 vs CSK, 2019). CSK's MS Dhoni owns the most runs here (1,547 at 40.71 with a strike rate of 144.31). Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad has 18 wickets at 18.44 here.

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