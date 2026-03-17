Indian Premier League: A look at Axar Patel's journey

Star all-rounder Axar Patel will be among the marquee players to watch out for in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) . Known for his economical spells and clutch knocks across positions, Axar successfully led Delhi Capitals last season, though they missed the playoffs. Since making his IPL debut in 2014, the southpaw has represented two franchises. Here we decode his IPL journey in numbers.

Journey Axar's IPL journey Axar was signed by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013 but ended up warming the bench. His debut came for Punjab Kings a year later. He spent four more seasons with PBKS before moving to DC in 2019. The left-arm spinner was part of the DC side that reached its maiden IPL final in 2020. Axar was appointed DC's captain ahead of the 2025 season.

Information Emerging Player of the Year (2014) In his maiden IPL stint (2014), Axar was adjudged the Emerging Player of the Year. He took 17 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 6.13 as PBKS reached their maiden IPL final. This also included an unbeaten 42-run knock.

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Numbers His IPL numbers for DC, PBKS For PBKS, Axar took 61 wickets from 68 matches at an average of 28.93. This includes his best IPL returns of 4/21 (2016). He also scored 686 runs with a strike rate of 126-plus. Axar's stocks increased after he joined DC, for whom he has scored 1,230 runs from 94 matches with a strike rate of 138.51. He has taken 67 wickets for them.

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