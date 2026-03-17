Sunil Narine owns this rare double in IPL: Stats

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) , the three-time Indian Premier League champions, will aim to learn from their mistakes in 2025. Under Ajinkya Rahane, the Knight Riders finished eighth last season. Despite missing their long-standing all-rounder Andre Russell, who has retired, KKR still have Sunil Narine . The latter has been among the longest servants of the cash-rich league. Have a look at his all-round IPL exploits.

Journey Narine's introduction brought laurels to KKR In the early 2010s, Narine emerged as a meticulous mystery spinner with an armory of variations. The Caribbean spinner was signed by KKR ahead of IPL 2012 and has been an active part of the side ever since. In his first season, Narine helped KKR win their maiden IPL title (2012). His exploits were also handy in KKR's 2014 title-winning campaign.

Numbers A look at his stellar numbers In a stellar IPL career, Narine went on to become the highest wicket-taker among overseas players. Across 189 matches, the off-spinner has 192 wickets at an average of 25.63. His tally includes 7 four-wicket hauls and a fifer. Narine also has 1,780 runs with the bat at a staggering strike rate of 166.51. He also owns a ton and 7 half-centuries.

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MVP Three MVP awards Narine has been adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in three seasons (2012, 2018, and 2024). The spinner took 24 wickets at 13.50 in 2012, including his only fifer. In 2018, he took 17 wickets and scored 357 runs with a strike rate of 189.89. The 2024 season saw Narine take 17 wickets and score 488 runs (SR: 180.74). This included his maiden ton.

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Do you know? Double of 400 runs and 15 wickets In 2024, Narine became only the third player to achieve the double of 400 runs and 15 wickets in an IPL season. He joined Shane Watson and Jacques Kallis on this elite list.