Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-getter vs KKR in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Mumbai Indians ace Rohit Sharma has added another feather to his already illustrious hat by becoming the highest run-getter versus Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The veteran opener went past David Warner's tally of 1,093 runs in this regard with his 11th run in MI's 2026 IPL opener against KKR at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Here are further details.
Rohit vs KKR
A healthy average of 37-plus
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has raced past 1,094 runs across 36 IPL matches against KKR at an average of 38-plus. His strike rate is a fine 127-plus. Rohit has tallied six fifties and a hundred against the Knight Riders. Besides Warner and Rohit, RCB talisman Virat Kohli (1,021) is the only other batter with 1,000-plus runs against the Knight Riders.
Information
Struggles vs KKR at Wankhede Stadium
Meanwhile, Rohit has struggled against the Knight Riders at MI's home ground - the Wankhede Stadium. The batter's average comes down to 26-plus in this regard, having tallied over 240 runs in 12 games (50s: 2).
Career
Here are his overall stats
Last season, Rohit became the second batter in IPL history to complete 7,000 runs after Kohli (8,730). The former has raced past 7,050-plus runs from 273 matches (268 innings) at an average of 29-plus. His strike rate is a fine 132-plus. The MI star has tallied 49 scores of 50 or more in the IPL, including two hundreds.