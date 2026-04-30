IPL: Shubman Gill completes 50 sixes at Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill raced to 50 sixes at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Gill reached the landmark in Match 42 of IPL 2026 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With his game's second maximum, Gill became the first batter to touch the 50-six mark at this iconic venue in the cash-rich league. Here are the key stats.

Information Gill slams a fiery 43 against RCB Chasing a target of 156 runs, Gill slammed a fiery 43 against RCB. He faced 18 balls and struck at 238.69. Gill went on to hit three sixes and four fours. RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar outfoxed him in the 5th over with GT being 57/2.

Milestone Gill tops this tally According to ESPNcricinfo, Gill is now the only batter with 50 IPL sixes at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Sai Sudharsan remains the only other batter to have smacked 25-plus sixes on this ground (40). Jos Buttler and Shreyas Iyer jointly occupy the third spot with 21-plus sixes each. Notably, Gill has played for both GT and Kolkata Knight Riders at this venue.

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Numbers Gill's IPL stats at Narendra Modi Stadium Gill has an incredible record at Narendra Modi Stadium. Across 28 IPL games here, he has racked up 1,300 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 163.52. Three of his four IPL tons have come at this venue. He also has six half-centuries to his name. Apart from 51 sixes, he owns 123 fours.

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