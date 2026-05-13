IPL: A look at Sunrisers Hyderabad's sub-100 totals

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a massive defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. They perished for 86 in 14.5 overs while chasing 169. This marked their biggest defeat in the IPL (by runs). According to Cricbuzz, this was also the first time since 2024 that SRH couldn't chase a sub-200 target in the IPL.

#1 82 runs vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2026 Before this match, SRH never lost an IPL match by over 80 runs. Their star-studded batting line-up suffered an appalling collapse against GT in Ahmedabad. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada rocked their top order on a seam-friendly track, while Jason Holder cleaned up the middle order with three wickets. Skipper Pat Cummins was SRH's top-scorer (19). Only three other batters scored in double figures.

Do you know? SRH's lowest total in IPL Against the Titans, SRH recorded their lowest all-out total in IPL history. Their previous lowest IPL total was 96 against Mumbai Indians (MI) from the 2019 season. This remains their lowest score on home soil.

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