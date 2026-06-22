IPL: Will Stephen Fleming continue as CSK head coach?
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have decided to continue with Stephen Fleming as their head coach, despite calls for his removal from certain sections of the cricket fraternity, as per Cricbuzz. The decision comes after two disappointing seasons in which CSK finished 10th in 2025 and eighth this year. However, the franchise is not looking to make any drastic changes at the top.
Coaching legacy
Fleming's long-standing association with CSK
Fleming has been with CSK since the first season of IPL in 2008 and became head coach in 2009. His annual contract renewal is expected to be extended once again this year, Cricbuzz reported. The decision also highlights MS Dhoni's continued influence on CSK's cricketing affairs. The partnership between Dhoni and Fleming has been one of the most successful captain-coach duos in IPL history.
Coaching philosophy
Fleming's defense amid criticism
Amid the criticism, Fleming had defended his methods and accepted the backlash as part of his job. He had said earlier during IPL 2026, "Criticism is fair when you don't do well," while stressing that he still feels connected with the evolving demands of T20 cricket. The 51-year-old is currently in the US coaching Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket.
Strategic decisions
Other key updates from CSK camp
CSK's season review will only be conducted after the ongoing MLC season ends. However, Fleming's future isn't expected to be part of that debate, with his continuation seen as almost a foregone conclusion within the franchise. Despite some trade inquiries, no approach has been made for Hardik Pandya. Speculation about a possible swap involving Khaleel Ahmed and David Miller between CSK and Delhi Capitals was also denied by both franchises.