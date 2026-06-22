CSK finished 10th in 2025 and 8th in 2026

IPL: Will Stephen Fleming continue as CSK head coach?

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:56 pm Jun 22, 202610:56 pm

What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have decided to continue with Stephen Fleming as their head coach, despite calls for his removal from certain sections of the cricket fraternity, as per Cricbuzz. The decision comes after two disappointing seasons in which CSK finished 10th in 2025 and eighth this year. However, the franchise is not looking to make any drastic changes at the top.