Three sides Suryakumar Yadav could join in IPL 2027
What's the story
After a topsy-turvy 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), Suryakumar Yadav's future with Mumbai Indians (MI) remains uncertain. Recent reports suggest that the five-time champions could release him ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. While MI are yet to make a final decision, speculation around the Indian batter's status has intensified. If Suryakumar enters the auction pool, several sides will be after him.
#1
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could be an intriguing destination for Suryakumar, who represented the franchise between 2014 and 2017.
While Suryakumar's 360-degree batting requires no introduction, his leadership could come in handy for the Knight Riders.
Ajinkya Rahane's retirement has left KKR in search of a new captain, and SKY could fit the role well.
One of India's most successful T20I skippers, Suryakumar led India to the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup title.
#2
Lucknow Super Giants
Suryakumar can also play a similar role at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with their skipper Rishabh Pant moving to Delhi Capitals (DC).
Alongside leadership, Suryakumar can strengthen LSG's middle order, which struggled in IPL 2026.
Known to attack both pace and spin, Suryakumar can come up as another dynamic batting option alongside Nicholas Pooran.
#3
Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings (CSK), though already with a designated captain, could also consider making a move for Suryakumar.
The franchise, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, has traditionally valued experience. And Suryakumar's ability to control the middle overs and accelerate can fit the bill.
With MS Dhoni's potential retirement, CSK can always have a leader in Suryakumar on standby.