Three sides Suryakumar Yadav could join in IPL 2027

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could be an intriguing destination for Suryakumar, who represented the franchise between 2014 and 2017.

While Suryakumar's 360-degree batting requires no introduction, his leadership could come in handy for the Knight Riders.

Ajinkya Rahane's retirement has left KKR in search of a new captain, and SKY could fit the role well.

One of India's most successful T20I skippers, Suryakumar led India to the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup title.