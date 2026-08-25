These teams will have new head coaches in IPL 2027
What's the story
Two of the Indian Premier League (IPL)'s most prominent franchises are already set for changes in the coaching staff. While Delhi Capitals (DC) are moving toward a new structure led by Sourav Ganguly, Chennai Super Kings eye a successor to Stephen Fleming. Beyond these two, other teams could also reassess their coaching setups ahead of the 2027 season. Here are further details.
DC
Sourav Ganguly yet to join DC
In June, it was reported that Sourav Ganguly was set to take over as DC's head coach. Meanwhile, his former India teammate Yuvraj Singh is likely to join as batting coach.
The proposed reshuffle would see Ganguly replace Hemang Badani as head coach, while Yuvraj would take over the batting coach role from Venugopal Rao.
The Capitals finished sixth in IPL 2026.
CSK
Who will replace Fleming at CSK?
Several names are in the mix for the head coach role at CSK.
This comes after a mutual decision between CSK and Stephen Fleming to end their 18-year association.
With Fleming at the helm, CSK reached 10 IPL finals and won five of them. Replacing him would be no mean feat.
It remains to be seen if MS Dhoni steps up for this permanent role.
Coaches
Head coaches of other sides
Below are the head coaches of the remaining IPL sides.
Mumbai Indians (MI) - Mahela Jayawardene.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Andy Flower.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Abhishek Nayar.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Kumar Sangakkara.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Ricky Ponting.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Daniel Vettori.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Justin Langer.
Gujarat Titans (GT) - Ashish Nehra.