IPL: Will Jacks joins MI squad ahead of CSK clash

Will Jacks has joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad ahead of their crucial 2026 Indian Premier League clash against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. The 27-year-old was seen training with his teammates at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. His arrival is a major boost for MI's campaign, which now seems back on track after a rocky start to the season. They have just two wins from six games so far.

Player versatility Jacks's all-round skills boost MI Jacks is a hard-hitting middle-order batsman and a quality spinner, making him an asset for both batting and bowling departments of MI. Although the team already has good overseas spinners like Allah Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner, Jacks's inclusion further strengthens their spin attack. The player also provides an option to open the innings if MI decides to change Quinton de Kock's opening partner.

Previous achievements Jacks was a hit in the World Cup Jacks was a standout performer for England in the 2026 World Cup, earning four Player-of-the-Match awards. His arrival in Mumbai was highly anticipated by both the management and fans of Mumbai Indians. However, he is said to have requested some time before officially joining the franchise. Jacks has opened once for MI in the past but has mostly batted at No. 6 and 7 for England recently.

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Form Run in 2026T20 WC Jacks finished the 2026 T20 WC with 226 runs from eight innings at 56.50. His strike rate was a brilliant 176.56. He became the batter with the most runs while batting at six or lower in a T20 WC edition. He also contributed with the ball, taking nine wickets in this edition at 21.66. Shane Watson and Sikandar Raza are the only other all-rounders to claim at least nine wickets and score 200-plus runs in a T20 WC edition.

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