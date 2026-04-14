Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola to leave club at end of season

Andoni Iraola, the current manager of AFC Bournemouth, will part ways with the club at the end of this season. The news was first reported by The Athletic and later confirmed by the Premier League outfit. Iraola said, "I feel this is the right moment for me to step away, but I will always carry fantastic memories of this club." The club had been trying hard to keep him after 15 months of negotiations but respect his decision and maintain a strong relationship.

Replacement hunt Bournemouth start looking for replacement Bournemouth have already started looking for a replacement for Iraola. Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna is a top contender, but other candidates are also being considered. Marco Rose, the Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig coach, and Coventry City's Frank Lampard are among those who have caught Bournemouth's interest.

Career prospects What's next for Iraola? Iraola, 43, has been linked with Crystal Palace after their manager Oliver Glasner announced his departure at the end of this season. La Liga side Athletic Club are also said to be interested in him as their next head coach with Ernesto Valverde leaving at the end of this season. Tottenham Hotspur had also shown interest in March 2025 but eventually appointed Thomas Frank from Brentford after sacking Ange Postecoglou in June.

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Managerial journey A look at his managerial stats Iraola joined Bournemouth from Rayo Vallecano in June 2023, replacing Gary O'Neil. He led the team to a 12th-place finish in his first season and a ninth-place finish last season. Despite losing key players during the summer transfer window, his side has remained unbeaten in their last 12 league games. "It has been an honor to manage AFC Bournemouth and I am proud of what we have achieved together," Iraola said.

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