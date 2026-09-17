Is BCCI seeking new chief selector? Ajit Agarkar's potential replacements
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly hunting a new chief selector, as Ajit Agarkar's term ends on October 4. Despite earlier reports suggesting that Agarkar would continue in his role until the end of the ODI World Cup next year, no one from BCCI's top brass has reportedly contacted him about his future. According to NDTV, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha are among the top contenders to replace Agarkar.
Selection process
Agarkar's term ending on October 4
Agarkar's contract was initially set to expire in June this year but was later extended by BCCI until October 4.
The former India pacer had sought an extension until the end of next year's ODI World Cup in October.
However, recent developments suggest that he may not be on the same page as BCCI top officials, making his case for an extension almost negative.
Controversy
Controversy surrounding Rohit's future
As per reports, the selectors told former captain Rohit Sharma that he is no longer part of their plans.
They want to give younger players regular opportunities as they prepare for next year's ODI World Cup.
However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia recently clarified there are no plans to force Rohit into retirement and he will continue being picked as long as he is part of their plans.
Achievements
Agarkar's committee announced squads for West Indies series
Saikia's remarks, though, aren't believed to have gone down well with the selectors, who had informed the board of their decision before talking to Rohit. This development is said to have irked Agarkar.
Despite the controversy, Agarkar's committee recently announced India's ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming series against West Indies at home.
Tenure
A look at Agarkar's tenure
Agarkar was appointed chairman of the selection committee in July 2023.
Under his leadership, India lost only two matches in ICC white-ball events - the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia and a 2026 T20 World Cup fixture against South Africa.
The team also won the T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, and the Champions Trophy in 2025.
However, India's Test performance dipped, including series defeats at home.