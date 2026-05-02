Ish Sodhi becomes New Zealand's highest wicket-taker in T20Is: Stats 

New Zealand 's veteran leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has become the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in T20 international cricket. The 33-year-old achieved this feat during the third T20I against Bangladesh on May 2, in Dhaka. He surpassed Tim Southee's record of 164 wickets by dismissing Shamim Hossain on the third delivery of the 12th over of Bangladesh's innings. Here are further details.

Spell Sodhi bowled a fine spell The aforementioned game was reduced to a 15-over per side affair owing to rain. Sodhi bowled an excellent spell to finish with 1/22 from three overs. Owing to his brilliance, the hosts were bowled out for just 102. Fast bowlers Nathan Smith (2/14 from 2 overs) and Ben Sears (2/12 from 2.2 overs) claimed two wickets each as Josh Clarkson (3/9 from 2 overs) struck thrice.

Career overview Sodhi behind Rashid Khan As per ESPNcricinfo, Sodhi has now raced to 165 wickets in 142 T20I matches for New Zealand. While he averages 23.01, his economy is a fine 8.16. Sodhi has tallied four four-wicket hauls in the format. Meanwhile, Sodhi is now second on the list of all-time highest wicket-takers in T20Is. He is now only behind Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who has a staggering 193 wickets in just 115 T20I matches.

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