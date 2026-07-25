Ishan Kishan completes 1,500 T20I runs with 81 versus Zimbabwe
What's the story
Dashing Indian batter Ishan Kishan has raced past 1,500 runs in T20I cricket. The left-hander reached the landmark with his second run in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. Kishan, the top-ranked T20I batter, went on to score a brilliant 81 to power the visitors in the first innings. He became the 11th Indian with 1,500 T20I runs. Here are the key stats.
Knock
A brilliant hand from the southpaw
Batting first in the game, India lost both their openers with just 29 runs on the board.
Kishan, who arrived at three, added 64 runs with skipper Shreyas Iyer (25) to rescue the team.
The former shifted gears after getting settled and completed his fifty off just 31 balls.
Kishan further added 94 runs with fellow half-centurion Tilak Varma (60*) before falling in the 18th over.
He smoked nine fours and two sixes en route to his 44-ball 81 as India finished at 219/5.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Kishan, who returned to the T20I setup ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, has been impressive in the format.
He has now raced to 1,579 across 54 innings of as many T20Is, as per Cricinfo.
Kishan joined the list of Indians with 1,500 T20I runs, which is led by Rohit Sharma (4,231).
The southpaw has an average of 29.79. His strike rate reads an impressive 147.15. He now owns 12 fifties and a solitary hundred.
Numbers
Home vs away numbers
The majority of Kishan's T20I runs have come at home.
In 34 home games, the left-handed dasher has scored 1,100 runs at an average of 32.35 (SR: 152.35).
The batter, who struck his second fifty in away games, has 387 runs across 17 games in this regard at 24.18.
92 of his runs have come in three neutral affairs at 30.66.
His three outings against Zimbabwe have resulted in 154 runs at 51.33 (50: 1).
Performance
Performance in recent games
On India's recent tours to Ireland and England, Kishan scored just 135 runs from seven T20Is at an average of 19.28.
His strike rate was down to 125. While Kishan scored a 40-ball 49 against England in Manchester, his only half-century came in Southampton.
In the opening T20I against Zimbabwe, the keeper-batter scored a vital 35 off 24 to help India win.
Information
50th fifty-plus score in T20s for Kishan
Earlier this month, Kishan got to 7,000 runs in 20-over cricket. And now, he has 7,172 runs from 253 matches (244 innings) at an average of 31.31. Kishan recorded his 43rd fifty. He also owns 7 tons (SR: 144.88).