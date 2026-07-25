Ishan Kishan completes 1,500 T20I runs with 81 versus Zimbabwe 

Batting first in the game, India lost both their openers with just 29 runs on the board.

Kishan, who arrived at three, added 64 runs with skipper Shreyas Iyer (25) to rescue the team.

The former shifted gears after getting settled and completed his fifty off just 31 balls.

Kishan further added 94 runs with fellow half-centurion Tilak Varma (60*) before falling in the 18th over.

He smoked nine fours and two sixes en route to his 44-ball 81 as India finished at 219/5.