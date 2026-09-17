Ishan Kishan completes 1,500 T20 runs in 2026: Key stats 

Kishan took 41 games and as many innings to complete 1,500 T20 runs (now 1,504) in 2026, as per Cricinfo.

The southpaw averages a fine 37.60 this year as his strike rate is 176.31.

This includes 12 fifties and a ton, which came against New Zealand.

Notably, he is the 3rd batter with 1,500-plus runs in the 20-over format this year after Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert.