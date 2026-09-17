Ishan Kishan completes 1,500 T20 runs in 2026: Key stats
What's the story
Ishan Kishan, the top-ranked T20I batter, has crossed the 1,500-run mark in T20 cricket in 2026. The Indian dasher reached this milestone with his sixth run in the third T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Kishan scored 10 runs in India's 221/7 in 20 overs after being put to bat by the Afghans. Here we look at his dream run in 2026.
Stats
Kishan has clocked 13 50-plus scores in 2026
Kishan took 41 games and as many innings to complete 1,500 T20 runs (now 1,504) in 2026, as per Cricinfo.
The southpaw averages a fine 37.60 this year as his strike rate is 176.31.
This includes 12 fifties and a ton, which came against New Zealand.
Notably, he is the 3rd batter with 1,500-plus runs in the 20-over format this year after Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert.
T20Is
Over 900 runs in T20Is this year
Before 2026, Kishan last played an international match in late 2023.
However, the home T20I series against New Zealand in January marked his Team India return.
The southpaw made an immediate impact by scoring his maiden T20I ton in that series.
His current tally of 902 runs across 25 T20Is in 2026 at 36.08 is the most for a Full Member team player.
The tally includes six fifties, his only T20I ton, and a strike rate of 172.46.
IPL
Kishan enjoyed his best IPL campaign
In terms of runs scored, Kishan also enjoyed his best Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign in 2026.
With 602 runs from 15 games at an average of 40.13, the Sunrisers Hyderabad star finished the tourney as the sixth-highest run-getter.
The southpaw tallied six fifties, with his strike rate being a stunning 182.42. The only other IPL season that saw Kishan pile up 500-plus runs is 2020 (516 at 57.33).
Career
Here are his T20I and overall T20 stats
Coming to his overall T20I numbers, Kishan now has 1,698 runs across 58 innings of as many T20Is, as per Cricinfo.
The southpaw has an average of 30.32. His strike rate reads an impressive 146. He owns 12 fifties and a solitary hundred.
Overall, he has amassed 7,291 T20 runs at an average and strike rate of 30.32 and 146.
He owns 50 scores of 50 or more (100s: 7).