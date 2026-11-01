Ishan Kishan breaks this T20I record of Suryakumar Yadav

Playing his 37th T20I this year, Kishan crossed the 1,164-run mark Suryakumar set in 2022.

The former already has a ton and seven half-centuries, including a strike rate of 170-plus this year.

Suryakumar, who was axed as India's captain earlier this year, scored 1,164 runs at 46.56 in 2022. This includes a strike rate of 187.43, two tons, and 9 half-centuries.