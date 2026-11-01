Ishan Kishan breaks this T20I record of Suryakumar Yadav
What's the story
Star Indian batter Ishan Kishan continues his rich vein of form in T20I cricket. He now has the most T20I runs for India in a calendar year. The left-handed batter achieved the feat in the 5th T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Kishan surpassed former Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 1,164 T20I runs in 2022.
Milestone
Kishan crosses the historic mark
Playing his 37th T20I this year, Kishan crossed the 1,164-run mark Suryakumar set in 2022.
The former already has a ton and seven half-centuries, including a strike rate of 170-plus this year.
Suryakumar, who was axed as India's captain earlier this year, scored 1,164 runs at 46.56 in 2022. This includes a strike rate of 187.43, two tons, and 9 half-centuries.
Return
Kishan's return to T20Is
In January, Kishan returned to the T20I setup after nearly three years. He shone in the New Zealand T20I series at home before starring in India's T20 World Cup campaign.
Across 69 T20Is, the Indian batter has around 2,000 runs at an average of nearly 32. His tally includes a strike rate of 147.53, a ton, and 13 half-centuries.