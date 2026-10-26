Ishan Kishan to miss 3rd T20I against New Zealand: Details

Despite his injury, Kishan remains India's top run-scorer in T20Is this year.

He has scored 1,159 runs in 35 matches at an average of 36.21 and a strike rate of 171.44, including a century and seven fifties.

He is also just six away from breaking Suryakumar Yadav's record for most runs by an Indian in T20Is in a calendar year (1,164 runs).