Will Ishan Kishan return to Test cricket? Details here
What's the story
Ishan Kishan, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter, has expressed his desire to play the Test format. Despite Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel being regulars in India's Test squad, Kishan is keen on making a mark in this format. He recently led East Zone to an innings-and-210-run victory over North-East Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal and opened up about his ambitions.
Passion revealed
Kishan's commitment to Test cricket
Kishan was asked if he wants to be part of the Test team, to which he replied with "one hundred percent."
He said, "Anyone who has played Test cricket would love this format. We know its importance and how it helps one get better."
He further added that people don't believe him, but he really enjoys red-ball cricket and his only job is to score runs and help his team win.
Journey so far
KL Rahul was preferred over Kishan in the Test format
Kishan has played only two Tests since his debut in 2023, in the West Indies.
For the South Africa series later that year, India opted for KL Rahul as their wicket-keeper.
Despite this setback, Kishan has been making strides in his domestic career and is determined to make a comeback into India's Test squad.
Challenge
The challenge of red-ball cricket
Kishan has expressed his love for red-ball cricket, saying he enjoys the challenge it presents.
He said, "I love this game (red ball). I enjoy it because when you are in the middle, the ball is moving, players are coming at you."
The 28-year-old acknowledged that switching formats isn't easy but is willing to take on this challenge.
Return strategy
A long wait for Kishan
Kishan is aware that the road back to the Test team won't be easy, especially with a busy white-ball season ahead for India.
He may not get a chance to play domestic red-ball fixtures and make his case.
Despite this, he remains optimistic about his chances of making a comeback into India's Test squad in due time.
Information
A look at his red-ball numbers
Kishan made his First-Class debut in the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy. As of now, the left-handed batter has racked up 2,897 runs from 65 red-ball games at an average of 39.36. His tally includes 9 tons and 19 half-centuries. Kishan also has a Test half-century, which he scored in his second outing.