India finished with a new high at the ISSF World Cup with two more gold medals on Sunday. The dominant Team India went on to register an incredible tally of 30 medals, most in the tournament by a huge margin. As a result, this turned out to be India's best-ever ISSF World Cup campaign. Here is more on the same.

Medals Most medals in the tournament

India topped the charts with a total of 30 medals, including 15 gold. The country also bagged nine silver and six bronze medals in what could be the last major international outing for rifle and pistol shooters before the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Meanwhile, the United States of America (USA) and Italy followed India on the tally with eight and four medals respectively.

Final day India won twin gold medals on the final day

On the last day of tournament (Sunday), shotgun shooters Prithviraj Tondaiman, Lakshay Sheoran and Kynan Chenai bagged a gold medal for India in the men's trap team event, beating Slovakia 6-4. Prior to that, the trio of Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari and Manisha Keer claimed gold medal in the women's trap team final after having outclassed Kazakhstan 6-0.

Information Vijayveer, Gurpreet and Adarsh settled for silver

Earlier, the trio of Vijayveer Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh and Adarsh Singh settled for silver medal in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol team event. They lost 2-10 to USA's Keith Sanderson, Jack Hobson Leverett III and Henry Turner Leverett in the event.

Others A look at others who bagged medals

Vijayveer won the individual silver medal in the rapid fire event on Friday. On Saturday, he teamed up with Tejaswani to win gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event. Meanwhile, the pair of Shreyasi and Kynan Chenai missed out on a podium finish as they settled for fourth place in the trap mixed team final of the tournament.

Do you know? India's dominance at the Shooting World Cup

India have been ruling the medals chart at the Shooting World Cup since the New Delhi edition in February 2019. It is interesting to note that this was India's sixth successive number one finish at the ISSF World Cup in rifle/pistol events.

Elation NRAI president Raninder Singh expresses his contentment